Season 45 of SNL was interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, forcing the show to be filmed remotely to ensure that the production would not result in anyone testing positive for the respiratory disease. We watched as the comedians acted out different pandemic-themed sketches over Zoom, even recruiting Tom Hanks and Brad Pitt to virtually appear on the series. The cast did the best that they could do with what they were working with, but I think we can all admit it now that it's behind us: it was kinda weird.