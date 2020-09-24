Teddi Mellencamp Buys $6.5 Million Home Amid RHOBH Exit

Teddi Mellencamp may have been recently let go from her gig on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that hasn't stopped her from going through with a move to an area where some of her former castmates also live. (No, not Beverly Hills.) Variety reports Mellencamp recently purchased a $6.5 million home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.
According to the listing, which was held by The Agency — a luxury real estate brokerage founded by Mauricio Umansky, husband of RHOBH star Kyle Richards — the 8,550-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. It sits on an 18,149-square-foot gated lot, which features a basketball court, sun deck, fireplace lounge, pool, hot tub, and waterfall that cascades down from the roof of the cabana. Other standout elements of the Encino mansion are the wine room, theater, game room, and massage and exercise room.
Looking at the photos of Mellencamp's new place, you may think you recognize it. Even I, a connoisseur of celebrity homes with a special interest in Real Housewives real estate, spent a good chunk of my morning scouring photos of both this house and the home of Dorit Kemsley, another former co-star of Mellencamp's, trying desperately to decipher the differences like some puzzle in a Highlights Magazine. Both pads are white modern farmhouses located in Encino with the exact same grass-framed concrete slab walkways. Although Kemsley did list her home earlier this month, I have confirmed that they are, in fact, different houses. It seems the L.A.-based Bravolebrities just have the same taste in Valley homes.
News that Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave closed on this property comes directly after the announcement that Mellencamp is leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, it seems that she'll be able to continue her close friendship with Kyle Richards, which was the subject of some drama on the show, now that she'll be living close to Richard's $8.2 million Encino home. Mellencamp is also in the midst of a controversy surrounding her accountability diet program called All In By Teddi. With her expensive and allegedly dangerous program under fire, this $6.5 million home purchase likely won't sit well with some.