Netflix’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Shares An Unmissable & Star-Studded Trailer

As the name suggests, the real draw here is the cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — who just won an Emmy for his role on HBO's Watchmen and portrays Bobby Seale, the only Black man of the aforementioned seven; Sacha Baron Cohen — whose performance as Abbie Hoffman is already being applauded; Jeremy Strong — who also just won an Emmy for his role on HBO's Succession and wears an insanely glorious wig while playing counterculture icon Jerry Rubin; Joseph Gordon-Levitt — who plays one of the guys on the other side of the courtroom; and Eddie Redmayne — who ditches his British accent to portray Tom Hayden, a political activist and the only of the seven who can say he was married to Jane Fonda. It's a lineup oozing with talent and the potential for remarkable scenes. Mark Rylance, Frank Langella, Alex Sharp, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Caitlin Fitzgerald also star.