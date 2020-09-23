The last seven months may have been straight out of a horror film, but the incoming arrival of October means that things are about to get even scarier around here. It's spooky season, y'all!
If you're in the mood to be frightened even more than you already are, say less — Netflix has a whole lineup of truly terrifying television and film content for you to watch through your fingers all month. From bloodsucking vampires taking over the city to a brand new case file of chilling unsolved mysteries, it looks like your October queue is going to be very, very dark.
But the incoming titles aren't just horror projects. Netflix has quite a few goodies for you scaredy cats, too. You can fall in love with the city of lights in Darren Star's dreamy new series Emily in Paris or even have your own BLACKPINK concert in the comfort of your own home (lightsticks not included). The streaming platform is also bringing back a number of Black TV classics like One on One and Half & Half, so get your Twitter fingers ready with those hot takes.
Click ahead — if you dare— for everything coming to Netflix in October.