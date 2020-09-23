Dr. Pimple Popper Is Back With Her “Most Extensive Case Yet”

Like many other shows that hit a production snag in the wake of COVID-19, TLC's hit reality series Dr. Pimple Popper was put on hold — until now. After a few months of airing reruns, TLC is giving loyal popaholics fresh, new content, but of course, it looks a little different than seasons past.
In the wake of the pandemic, the show's lead, dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, was forced to move her L.A.-based medical practice online and consult patients through teledermatology appointments. Now, you might think that the pivot would make the series less interesting, but on the contrary, the virtual appointments have widened the scope of patients Dr. Lee can see, and introduced us to one of the wildest mystery skin conditions we've ever witnessed on the show.
Below, we have an exclusive first look at the new season of Dr. Pimple Popper: Before The Pop, which follows Dr. Lee's virtual consultations with patients dealing with extreme skin issues, from massive lipomas to rapidly-multiplying neck cysts.
In the sneak peek clip, Dr. Lee's patient Audrey FaceTimes Dr. Lee from her home in Canada, and explains her puzzling skin condition: puffy lumps growing all over her neck. Though the video screen, Dr. Lee is actually able to quickly diagnose Audrey's condition as steatocystoma multiplex, but adds that this case is unlike any she's ever treated. "She has cysts growing on top of cysts," Dr. Lee exclaims. "It's the most extensive case I've ever seen."
From there, Dr. Lee works to lay out a game-plan for treatment, and given the pandemic, it requires some creativity. To see what happens on this novel (and socially-distanced) edition of Dr. Pimple Popper, click the video, below. But mind your surroundings — as there's still plenty of puss.
Dr. Pimple Popper: Before The Pop airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.