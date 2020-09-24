Wayfair's sale of the year, Way Day, is in its final hours of offering free shipping and up to 80% off its bestselling furniture to bedding, decor, and more. But, don't fret if you've yet to shop it — because we already hunted through the slashed-price stock to pull out the absolute best discounts on big-ticket home buys before the sale ends tonight.
Ahead, find our must-shop lineup of essential home investments that'll currently cost you a little less — from loveseats and savvy storage solutions, convertible WFH desks, and top-rated bedding collections. For all you night-owl shoppers: Way Day is set to simmer through late this evening (officially ending at 3 a.m. EST), also extending across all of its sister sites (Joss & Main, AllModern, and Birch Lane).
Be sure to check out our coverage of the best WFH-office deals and IRL shots of the most wanted Wayfair scores, too!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.