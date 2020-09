Swimfans: Summersalt Just Dove Into Eco-Friendly Activewear

The brand-new category includes high-impact-workout-ready staples like sports bras, swishy shorts, and leggings rendered in some fresh and covetable colorways — which sit alongside soft and versatile French terry pieces that can help your sweat or cool down. Our favorite thing? The collection is eco-friendly: fabricated with 80% Global Recycling Standard (GRS) recycled material that's crafted from plastic bottles and knitted into fabric. After getting an exclusive sneak peek (watch this space for an in-depth review coming soon!), we can provide a first-hand report that the quality is top-notch: the leggings boast double seams for added structure and feel completely smooth inside; the soft and silky fabric has a liquid drape with enough heft to keep you insulated as you work out in the cooler months. And, to complete your look, Summersalt is also offering a shoe designed in collaboration with beloved high-tech sneaker brand APL.