Meghan Markle’s Best Friend Seemingly Responds To Speculation About Their Friendship

Jessica Mulroney is over the continued questions about her relationship with former Duchess Meghan Markle, so she's only going to say this one time: they're doing just fine, thank you very much.
Over the past few months, the public has been looking deeply into the friendship between the two women, wondering if Markle and Mulroney have fallen out amidst the pandemic. The stylist jumped on her private Instagram page this weekend to assure her followers that everything was fine between the besties despite the drama she was involved in, firing back at reports that hinted that their friendship was on the rocks.
"I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family," wrote Mulroney on her Instagram story. "She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday."
"Tabloid culture is atrocious," she continued. "It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”
The speculation of the friendship breakup first began in June, when the Canadian stylist was called out for issuing a thinly veiled threat towards Sasha Exeter after the influencer shared some Black Lives Matter content on her social media.
“What happened next was a series of very problematic behaviors and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing,” shared Exeter over social media, revealing that Mulroney had privately threatened to sue her for libel after also apologizing publicly numerous times.
The situation stirred up a conversation about white privilege in a sociopolitical climate already marked by the presence of white women threatening Black people all over the country. It pretty much exposed Mulroney as Karen, and many believed that the revelation may have negatively impacted her longtime relationship with Markle. How devastating would it be for the Duchess — a Black woman who herself has faced a steady stream of outright misogynoir since becoming associated with the Royal Family and is actively speaking out against racism — to discover that her best friend was threatening the livelihood of another Black woman?
Markle and Prince Harry have kept a low profile since making their stateside move, quietly making their multi-million dollar deals as financially independent citizens. But even as they have been adjusting to life in the United States, the royal couple has made it a point to speak up about what matters to them most, with civil rights being among the top causes on their list.
"To come back and to just see this state of affairs, I think at the onset, if I'm being honest, it was just devastating," Markle shared during a virtual conference hosted by The 19th* last month. "But if there's any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role…it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning."
Even though she's much freer to speak about her personal life now that she's not an official member of The Firm anymore, it's unlikely that Markle will address the speculation about her relationship with Mulroney any time soon. Some things just are meant to remain unsaid.