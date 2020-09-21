You Can Copy Zendaya’s Emmy-Winning Hairstyle For Less Than $20

On Monday night, Zendaya became the youngest woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (and only the second Black woman to ever come away with the award, after Viola Davis' 2015 win). In characteristic fashion, she made history in style.
Surrounded by her team and family while accepting the honor, Zendaya — who, as some fans pointed out, bore more than a passing resemblance to Selena Quintanilla — stunned in a two-piece set styled by Law Roach. Even more stunning was the actress' tousled top-knot bun and '70s-inspired eyeshadow. Makeup artist Sheika Daley used Lancôme products to perfect Zendaya's glowy skin and statement eye, while celebrity stylist Larry Sims was responsible for her curtain-banged bun.
To achieve his client's Emmys look, Sims used just two products, both from Flawless by Gabrielle Union. “I started by spraying the Flawless by Gabrielle Union Shine Heat Protection Spray and Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-In Conditioner on her damp hair,” he explains. After protecting Zendaya's strands from heat, Sims carefully round-brushed her hair and secured each section with rollers for volume. Once her curls were set, Sims tied it all up into a high ponytail, which he then back-combed for volume and a faux bangs effect.
Union herself took to Twitter to congratulate the star on her win. "YESSSSSSSSS @Zendaya," she wrote. Zendaya and Sims make for an unbeatable pair in the beauty department as is, but add some Gabrielle Union on the mix and we have what may be the best look — and team — of the night.
