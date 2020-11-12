What The Heck Is WandaVision?

There was a lot going on at the Emmy Awards this year — everything from corny pandemic jokes and funny celebrity Zoom backgrounds to Jennifer Aniston putting out an actual trash fire on stage. But don't let all the chaos distract you from one of the best parts of the award show every year: sneak peeks at all-new shows.
One of those special new trailers was for WandaVision, the first series from Marvel Studios which we now know will premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021. That means we will have gone an entire year without new Marvel Cinematic Universe content, but at least the new show looks like a doozy.
The show stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff (the Scarlet Witch) and Vision, as well as Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn. Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel) is the showrunner. Taking place after the the events of Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision sits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but is also a mix of "classic television," according to the streaming service.
The trailer starts off with an I Love Lucy type scenario in black-and-white, where the couple seem to be living a perfectly idealized suburban scenario, but they soon realize that their pristine lives are not what they seem — and that's when things start to turn a little Truman Show. Admittedly, the trailer is a bit confusing, but that seems to be the vibe when it comes to the time-altering couple. The mystery of it all makes it all the more enticing.
The series was originally going to air next year in 2021, but its premiere was moved earlier to later this year instead. Other MCU shows in the works to look forward to are The Falcon and the Winter Soldier airing this year, and Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk (starring Tatiana Maslany), next year.
Watch the trailer for WandaVision, coming this January to Disney+, below.
Update: This story was originally published on Sept. 20, 2020.