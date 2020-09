Cheer‘s Coach Monica Responds To Jerry Harris’s Shocking Arrest & Charges

A criminal complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court in Chicago , alleging that a then 19-year-old Harris "contacted an underage boy on a social media application and repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself and send them to Harris." The minor victim said that Harris new he was 13 at the time. It also claimed the Cheer star admitted to FBI agents that he had solicited child pornography on Snapchat from “at least between 10 to 15 other individuals he knew were minors.”