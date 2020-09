There’s a new member of the Seven in town and though we’ve only just started to get to know her. It’s clear that Aya Cash's villain Stormfront is here not here to make friends, let alone play nice with the rest of her superhero coworkers. The new supe’s got more of a past than anyone first realizes, and she could also be the worst of the absolute worst of the supes — what she does is way worse than anything we’ve seen Homelander (Antony Starr) do. While the character of Stormfront is pulled right from the comics , there’s one major difference that, as of episode 5, drastically changes the character's original course. While in The Boys series, Stormfront & Homelander just had the weirdest supe sex you've ever seen (it starts with Stormfront telling Homelander to "laser her tits," before they have sex all over the room, in every position possible), Stormfront's relationship with Homelander in the comics is quite different.