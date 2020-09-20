Let’s Get Some Facts Straight About The Mandalorian Season 2

You know less than you think you know about The Mandalorian season 2. This is the way. While there is certainly more information out there about the Disney+ series this year compared to the days preceding the first season, when we hadn't even seen Baby Yoda's sweet face yet, there are still a lot of mysteries and whispers floating around.
Entertainment Weekly's first look at season 2 in September confirmed that Disney and Lucasfilm have not revealed any new Mandalorian characters officially. All we have to work with are rumors. There just happen to be a lot of them and they happen to be high quality rumors from unnamed sources speaking to major publications.
When EW asked about the many cast and character rumors, Mandalorian actor Gina Carano teased that “some of them are true, some are not true." This is frustrating for fans but at least preserves the element of surprise... right? Part of the novelty and brilliance of The Mandalorian season 1 was discovering each episode week by week and genuinely not knowing what as going to happen next. Disney and Lucasfilm are probably smart to want to replicate that sensation.
At least there is a Mandalorian season 2 trailer that gives us some idea of the plot:
With that out of the way, let's get into everything we do and don't know about the new season.
Season 2 Will Premiere On October 30: Fact
Just like the first season, new episodes will be added to the streaming service on Fridays starting at the end of October. Halloween is saved, y'all.
Season 2 Directors Have Been Confirmed: Fact
An official press release from Disney pegged to the trailer's release confirmed that The Mandalorian's season 2's directorial slate includes: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.
Baby Yoda Is Back: Fact
Coo accordingly, please. We're off to see the Jedi! Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian, is tasked with delivering The Child to the "race of enemy sorcerers" — his words. Star Wars fans know that, at this point in The Mandalorian timeline, there aren't too many Jedi left in the 'verse.
We're Going Back To Tatooine: Fact?
The trailer and promotional images for season 2 feature Tusken Raiders... minor villains in the Star Wars universe native to Tatooine. Unless they immigrated to another sand planet without telling us, it seems like we'll be seeing the binary suns in season 2.
The Snow Planet In The Trailer Is Ilum: Fan Theory
There are a ton of other terrains and planets in the trailer, but without further information their identities are guesswork from devoted fans. One such theory involves the chilly planet Ilum, where one can find the Kyber Crystals used to make lightsabers.
Four Main Characters Are Returning: Fact
Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and Cara Dune (Carano) are definitely back in season 2 alongside Pedro Pascal's Din. We've got eyes on them and everything. Other confirmed-ish casting for season 2 includes Michael Biehn (Aliens) as a bounty hunter per Deadline. As for everyone else...
Rosario Dawson Is Ahsoka Tano: Rumor
In March of 2020, Variety confirmed that Dawson will play the fan favorite Clone Wars character. As a former Padawan who quit the Jedi Order and forged her own path, Ahsoka and Din would have a lot to talk about...
Temuera Morrison Is Boba Fett: Rumor
Speaking of the Clone Wars... one of the most infamous clones will allegedly make an appearance, according to The Hollywood Reporter's sources. Morrison played Boba's "father" Jango Fett in Attack Of The Clones.
Timothy Olyphant Is Cobb Vanth: Rumor
Variety confirmed from sources that Olyphant joined The Mandalorian season 2's cast but his character officially unknown. In May, /Film reported that Olyphant was seen wearing Boba Fett's armor on set and made the educated guess that he is playing Cobb Vanth, a character from the Star Wars Aftermath book series written by Chuck Wendig.
Katee Sackoff Is Bo-Katan (Again): Rumor
Deadline confirmed from sources that Sackoff will play the live action version of Bo-Katan Kryze, the leader of a group called the Nite Owls. The former Battlestar Galactica star voiced Bo-Katan for both Star Wars Rebels and Clone Wars.
If I may offer my own observation: the voiceover in the season 2 trailer, the woman who says "show me the one whose safety deemed such destruction" sounds an awful lot like Sackoff's voice in the animated series.
Sasha Banks is Sabine Wren: Fan Theory
The trailer also gave us our first look at professional wrestler Sasha Banks in her mystery role. So her being cast is a fact. However, there are rumors that she's playing Sabine Wren, a character from Star Wars Rebels. All we know for sure about her Mandalorian character is that she's wearing a dark hood and comes up in the trailer while the Mandalorian is talking about the Jedi.
Many of these rumored and confirmed characters are connected in some way to the Darksaber, which was seen at the end of The Mandalorian season 1. Something to think about.
When the episodes premiere in October, not only will the majority of these rumors hopefully be true, but we're likely going to be in for some additional casting and tons of plot surprises as well.