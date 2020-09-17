Carrie Underwood Feels Like A “Dummy” After Flubbing Acceptance Speech

Celebrities are just like us — but while I get overwhelmed when the barista takes my order at Starbucks, they get overwhelmed receiving career-defining awards.
At the 2020 ACM Awards last night, Carrie Underwood had an unforgettable experience as she accepted the award for entertainer of the year, though she actually did forget one thing: to thank her family.
After the show, the country singer told reporters backstage that she felt bad for forgetting mention her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, 19-month-old Jacob Bryan and five-year-old Isaiah Michael, during her acceptance speech for Entertainer of the Year.
"I'm a dummy for not mentioning my husband or my children in my acceptance speech. You would think after this many years and seeing other people give speeches and doing some of my own, I would think of people who are important to me. So I'm sorry! I do love my children and my husband!" said Underwood.
It's understandable, because it wasn't just any major win. It was a historic win. Underwood and Thomas Rhett made history by becoming the first two artists to ever tie for the ACMs Entertainer of the Year honor. The singer was also likely reeling from her big musical number that night to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where the ceremony was held for the first time in its 55-year history. Underwood honored trailblazing female country stars Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton with a standout performance.