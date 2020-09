Can AI Treat Acne Better Than Your Dermatologist Can?

Even if there are consumers who appreciate the skin-care market’s wealth of options, there’s undoubtedly an allure to having your own custom treatment, which may make acne patients and skin-care fans more inclined to experiment. Nikki Lopez , a 21-year-old skin-care influencer in Virginia, was intrigued by Yours after seeing it on friends’ Instagrams. “I love the way that they market themselves and how personal they get with their customers,” says Lopez. She liked the products a lot at first, but eventually had to stop using the night cream after having a reaction.According to its FAQ, Yours offers one complimentary reformulation with each full set order, and asks customers to include photos of their skin as well as inform them of any issues so they can identify the ingredient that may be causing irritation. (Kaur also says that most of the users who have a reaction are not aware of their skin triggers, and the most common one is a vitamin C allergy.)