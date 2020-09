Grab Some Snacks & Wine — Here’s How Long The 2020 Emmys Will Be

Even if the actual awards are only scheduled for three hours, definitely account for the possibility that the ceremony might go longer (or shorter) than planned. Even the event’s producers admitted that they’ve switched their plans more than once and haven’t been sure what the final night will look like. “We start every day by reinventing the show,” executive producer Reginald Hudlin told Variety in August. “And then by the end of the day we rip it all down and then we start again the next day. I sound like I’m joking, but I’m kind of not. You may be wondering, ‘Reggie, aren’t you very close to show time to not be certain?’ Yes, we know!”