Preparing for an extended election season, then, is critical because there’s a “temptation for one side to seize on the partial results [and] claim those are the true results,” Rahman says. As experts tell Slate, it is not unlikely that Trump, potentially aided by his buddies at Fox News, could take advantage of the confusion and misinformation and prematurely claim, in Trump parlance, that he has “WON BIGLY !” If the process drags on for long, with rapidly changing results, there will be a rise in conspiracy theories and distrust. Of course, trust in the electoral process has already eroded: According to a recent Yahoo! News/YouGov poll , only 22% of Americans believe the coming presidential election will be “free and fair.” If people don’t believe that the end results are valid, the resulting protests could be unprecedented, and the government’s response would be dangerous, as we’ve seen when Trump sent federal forces to several American cities in response to the Black Lives Matter protests . Already, under the guise of protecting the integrity of the ballot, the Republican National Committee — no longer bound by a 1982 consent decree to stop them from harassing and intimidating voters at the polls — is pouring millions of dollars and recruiting thousands to patrol polling stations . In some states where early voting is underway, Trump supporters are intimidating voters at the polls. It’s not out of the question that Trump could take advantage of the ensuing chaos and protests to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act, enabling him to use military force against Americans.