Election Stress Disorder Is A Thing — Here’s How To Cope

“Cultivating your right mind means that every day you take the time to give your mind a break, however you need to do that,” she explains. “It doesn’t have to be criss-cross applesauce on a yoga mat. It can be going outside for a walk. It can be playing the music that you like. It’s cooking, baking, whatever it is for you. It’s cultivating that right mind so that you don’t get pulled off in different directions with people feeding you stuff that’s going to trigger you.” Namely, the news, your friends, your family members, social media. If you allow these things to drag you off-course, you will be stressed about the election, she says: “Focus on day-to-day, moment-to-moment interactions.”