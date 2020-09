Charli D’Amelio Just Joined Triller, Is This It For TikTok?

Triller has been around since 2015, but it made headlines last month when four of the Sway House boys announced they're leaving TikTok to focus on creating content on Triller, with Josh Richardson even becoming its chief strategy officer. It made sense for Sway House to make the move — people on TikTok were growing tired of their thirsty dances. Plus, they played the offensive in a highschool cheating scandal that slut-shamed Nessa Barrett and put the D'Amelio sisters through a whole lot of hell. Not to mention, Bryce Hall's flagrant mid-pandemic rager . It's one thing for TikTok's least-liked jocks and popular boys to abandon the app for one that put them on the payroll, but it's quite another to see TikTok’s golden girl try out Triller.