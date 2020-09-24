Ideas For Making Your Umbrella Academy Halloween Costume Pop

There’s no denying that Halloween and all of spooky season is going to look a little bit different this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t still go all out with a costume. Get into Halloween and costume up as your favorite character from Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, sign onto the video call service of your choice, and then set your background image to one of the locations from the show. You can choose from the likes of the actual Umbrella Academy building (inside or out!), an apocalyptic wasteland, the Commission, or if you’re going as Diego (Diego Castaneda), just a wall of pictures of John F. Kennedy.
The Umbrella Academy is prime for amazing costume choices, no matter which Hargreeves sibling you want to dress up as. And since the Hargreeves siblings are stuck in a very real, retro world in season 2, many of the items you’ll need for the costumes aren’t that hard to come by! All it’s going to take to pull off a look are a few easy to find pieces and the right accessories, whether they be a briefcase, a sparrow, or even a giant plate of eggs.
If you’re looking to get started on an Umbrella Academy Halloween costume for your virtual party, or even one where you are safely distanced away from everyone. Make like Reginald Hargreeves and keep a safe physical — but maybe not emotional — distance away from everyone who loves you. And now that that’s settled, here’s what you need to get started on a great Umbrella Academy costume for 2020.
