A Very Necessary Guide To The Sprawling Cast Of Ratched

It's Ryan Murphy's world, and we're just living in it. At least, that's the case when it came time for Murphy to cast the Netflix series Ratched. Most of the actors in the series have already worked in the Ryan Murphyverse before, because there's nothing he loves more than drawing on his pool of talent to populate his new shows.
Ratched follows the titular Nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) as she joins the staff of a California mental hospital. She's based on the character of the same name from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, only this story takes place years prior and gives her a much richer backstory than the novel or film did.
Paulson is already quite seasoned at working with Ryan Murphy, and many of her co-stars were too. The cast is filled with former American Horror Story players, a Feud actress, some American Crime Story stars, a Glee actor, and even some stars from The Normal Heart (that's a #TBT to Murphy's television movie from a few years ago.)
There are also a handful of newcomers who could very well become frequent Murphyverse contributors after showing off their skills in Ratched.
Warning: Mild spoilers for Ratched are ahead.