All The Middle School Drama You Need To Remember From Pen15 Season 1

It has been over a year and a half since we met our favorite seventh grade besties Maya (Maya Erskine) and Anna (Anna Konkle) in Hulu’s comedy series Pen15 . As you may recall, our heroines are played by actors who markedly (and hilariously) older than the rest of the actual pre-teen cast, as they navigate life as middle schoolers in the early 2000s. In the second season, Maya and Anna will tackle crushes, divorce, and vicious rumors. But before we move on to eighth grade, we have to back up and remember what happened on season 1 of Pen15 .