All The Middle School Drama You Need To Remember From Pen15 Season 1

Last we saw them, Pen15's middle schoolers comically learned about thongs, AIM, and bullying, but their friendship was tested in the finale. There was plenty of drama at the dance, and Maya and Anna weren’t the only two involved. Thankfully, the BFFs reunited by the end of the night, but multiple confessions and rejections happened before their reunion, which led to breakups and an awkward second-base interaction in the janitor's closet.