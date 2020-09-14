Secret Parties & Zero Hookups: This Is Dorm Life In 2020

"After that, we'll split into smaller groups and come back to the dorm. We have to be super quiet because there's a security guard who peruses the halls at night, and he will kick people out of your apartment if it's too loud. You're only allowed one extra person in the room. We sneak in five. We’ve hosted two themed potlucks so far with as many as nine people. One night last week, a bunch of us got drunk outside. We were kicked off the lawn so we snuck people into our room and kept drinking. At around 4 a.m., most people went to sleep, but my roommate and I decided we would never get up for our 8:30 a.m. classes, so we climbed Mont Royal drunk. It was a really pretty sunrise!