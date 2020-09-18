20 Movie Characters From 2020 That Make For Terrific Halloween Costumes

Movies, just like everything else this year, have been pretty damn weird. Some of the biggest 2020 movie releases will likely not come out in 2020. And those that have, have mostly been viewed from the comfort and safety of our homes, which means our list of Halloween movie costumes looks a bit different than year's past.
For starters, there aren't nearly as many blockbusters to choose from and some of the ones we did choose haven't come out yet. So, bonus, you might be able to wear them again next year, too! Instead, this list is full of the streaming films people have seen this year. (We really think you're going to love our quite literal idea for An American Pickle.)
Since the pandemic is still very much a thing, these costumes are intended for a socially distant Halloween. Whether that be trick-or-treating via Zoom or keeping six feet of distance between you and anyone else you decide to celebrate with. All of these costumes look just as a good with a mask on — if not better. In fact, we offer a few face covering suggestions for those who want to dress like Wonder Woman from 1984 or the protagonist in Tenet.
To see what else we suggest, keep reading.
