Demi Lovato Responds To Fake Tweets Pitting Her & Selena Gomez Against Each Other

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez’s relationship timeline has had its ups and down over the years, but the stars’ beef has fizzled into a mutual respect for one another. Unfortunately, a series of controversial tweets allegedly made by Lovato’s fiancé Max Ehrich that compared the two women have surfaced, forcing the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer to clear up the drama.
Over the weekend, Twitter sleuths unearthed screenshots of what appeared to be Ehrich’s social media from several years ago. From his tweets, it looked like Ehrich was a diehard Selenator; many of the posts unabashedly praised Gomez while putting Lovato down.
Demi Lovato's fiancé, Max Ehrich, is currently being critisized by fans after his old tweets and comments concerning Selena Gomez have resurfaced on the internet. pic.twitter.com/D7ENJMd9sq— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 12, 2020
"Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you're WRONG!" read one alleged tweet from 2010.
The account that shared the screenshots shared that some of the tweets may have been photoshopped, but they were enough to infuriate Lovatics. “I feel so bad for Demi omg,” wrote one fan under the thread. “This guy must be toxic for her.”
Lovato has seen the outrage, and she’s not happy about it. The singer seemed to address the drama on her Instagram, claiming that the tweets are “fake” and an attempt to drum up more conflict between two people who have since moved on on from their beef. She's said herself that she's no longer friends with Gomez, but their relationship (or lack thereof) is their business.
"It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other," wrote on her Instagram story. "If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU."
The star attributed the tendency to create drama to the apocalyptic state of the world, musing that the tweets might have been the result of people wanting to distract themselves with celebrity news at any cost. Lovato understands — life is hard right now — but she also wants fans to know that there are much bigger things going on in the world to focus on.
"So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are," shared Lovato, "But on the other hand, if you aren't 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please."