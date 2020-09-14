Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Are Plotting A Folklore-Inspired Movie Together

In the most Taylor Swiftian news ever, a folklore movie could be in the cards. As Swift would say, not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen, but — I’m very here for this.
Last week, a fan on Twitter, @TSLifestyle13, suggested that "the last great american dynasty," a single from Swift's latest album folklore should be made into a movie and star some of her high-profile actor friends. The song tells the story of the late composer and socialite Rebekah Harkness, who used to live in Swift's Rhode Island home, called Holiday House. The singer purchased the seaside mansion in 2013. “Fifty years is a long time/Holiday House sat quietly on that beach,” Swift sings in the song. “Free of women with madness, their men and bad habits/And then it was bought by me.”
Harkness was a notorious woman about town and the song is so illustrative that this Swiftie said that she could easily see it adapted for the big screen "The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie," the fan tweeted. "The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor)."
Modern Family actor Ferguson was the first one to reply that he was all in. "Ok I’m avail for this," he wrote on Twitter.
"But Bill’s heart... ?" Deadpool actor Reynolds responded.
Swift herself seemed really excited about the idea, tweeting, "not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but... I LOVE THIS." (Gigi Hadid, who wasn't even included in the casting, tweeted her support).
Lively, always ready and armed to troll her husband, responded: "I painted Ryan key lime green ...I can’t wait til he wakes up."
Lively and Reynolds are close enough friends with the singer that their eldest daughter, James, made a cameo on Swift's 2017 Reputation song "Gorgeous". The pop star went on to even name three fictional characters in folklore's storyverse after the couple's children: James, Inez, and Betty.
Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita made a cameo in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" video last summer, and Swift and Ferguson made a surprise appearance at New York City's historic Stonewall Inn in honor of Pride Moth and performed "Shake it Off" together.
Of course, this is all supposed to be a just fun 'What if', but Swift always has something up her sleeve. So, it might be a joke, but...is it?