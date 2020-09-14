Lush Just Dropped Its Halloween Collection — & You’ll Want To Draw A Bath ASAP

It’s that time of year again: The fever pitch of summer fades, and the slight chill in the air has us once again craving all the cozy, snuggly activities we stored away with our sweaters sometime back in March.
Some of us call it fall, while Halloween people might say "spooky season," but we all consider mid-September the perfect time to break out a new book, light a pumpkin-spice candle, and take a long, hot bath. As if an omen of all the luxurious nights in to come — like a spa-quality bubble bath followed by a scary movie — Lush just dropped its seasonal assortment of Halloween-themed bath bombs.
Advertisement
Lush's 2020 Halloween collection is a mix of new products and old favorites. The vegan and cruelty-free product range is full of what Lush does best: fun bath bombs, delicious-smelling soaps, and slimy (in a good way) shower gels and lotions. This year, there are five new releases and six returning best-sellers, all of which are as Halloween-festive as you can get. Think bats, black cats, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, and mysterious goo, all in a variety of scents.
One of the newbies, Lush's Boo! Un-boo-lievably Silky Slime, is a black shower jelly, emanating a spicy-sweet blend of vanilla, black pepper oil, and dark Sumatran patchouli. And who says citrus is only for sunnier days? The black cat bubble bar is a feline shape just waiting to dissolve into a bewitching aroma of bergamot and citrus. And of course, if fall spice is what you crave, the Punkin Pumpkin bath bomb is the perfect concoction of pumpkin and cinnamon.
Lush has officially cast its spell, and luckily we don’t have to wait for days to grow shorter before we can indulge. The full Halloween collection is available online at Lush's website right now. For a peek at the treats, scroll through the spooky assortment, below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.