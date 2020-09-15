How Many Times Hocus Pocus Is Playing During 31 Nights Of Halloween & 4 Other Details You Need To Know
It's that time of year again, folks — the hint of fall is in the air. Soon, the leaves will be turning (if you're in a warmer climate, they'll be turning in your mind), the apple cider donuts will appear, and the biggest event of the fall season will commence: Freeform's 31 Nights Of Halloween! If you love Halloween as much as I do, you've definitely been waiting for this one all year.
In 2018, Freeform expanded their "13 Nights Of Halloween" to a whole month full of scary stories, giving spooky season aficionados 18 extra nights of Halloweeny TV shows and movies before the holiday season picks up in November (which, as we all know, belongs to Hallmark movies). This year, Freeform is throwing in plenty of old and new stuff, including movies like The Goonies, Casper, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Ghostbusters (both 1984 and 2016 versions, thank you very much), and Beetlejuice, as well as Halloween TV staples like The Simpsons: Treehouse Of Horror. It's gonna be big, it's gonna be spooky, and you're going to want to be ready. Here are the five details you need to know.
You'll Have Plenty Of Hocus Pocus
The 1993 children's horror film, starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, is pretty much the tentpole movie of the 31 Nights Of Halloween month, and if you're into it, you'll be able to watch it a whopping 14 times from October 1 to October 31. Amok, amok, amok, amok!
There Are '90s Movies Galore
Freeform's target audiences are millennials and Gen Z, so it's not much of a surprise that they selected some of the best scary movies of the 1990s to get us all nostalgic — think Casper, Sleepy Hollow, The Addams Family, Addams Family Values, The Craft, Scream, and Scream 2.
Not Everything Is Super Spooky
Can't handle your frights? That's okay, because Freeform has plenty of options for those of us (guilty!) who can't watch scary movies without their hands over their eyes. The Goonies, Jumanji, Matilda, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, and Shrek are thrilling enough but won't send you into nightmares all month long.
There Are Plenty Of Animated Movies & Shows
Y'all, there are so many great animated movies and TV shows in this schedule, including Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horro-thon, Hotel Transylvania, Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!, and, of course, and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.
The Schedule Saves The Best For Halloween
Who needs to trick or treat or bob for apples when you can stay in and watch TV? On Halloween, the day starts off with Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry in both Twitches and Twitches Too (it's about twin witches, hence "twitches") before moving into both Halloweentown and Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge. Two classics. And, speaking of classics, 3 p.m. EST marks the penultimate airing of Hocus Pocus, followed by The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. Just to make sure you got your Kathy Najimy allotment for the month, Hocus Pocus is on one more time at 9 p.m. EST, and the whole month ends with the 1984 version of Ghostbusters, so you can really say that you ain't afraid of no ghost.
