There Are 14 Spooky New Movies Dropping Just In Time For Halloween

This year, Halloween may not look the way it usually does, but there's a silver lining: You get to eat all the Halloween candy you bought this year instead of giving it to trick-or-treaters. And the best way to enjoy all those treats? Plopping down on the couch for an evening of Halloween movies and horror flicks. No costume required for that — and you don't even have to wear a bra, so that's a win-win-win.
Studios and streaming services are on top of their Halloween movie games this year for our at-home needs. There are Spooky Season movies available for every kind of movie goer, from poop-your-pants scary zombie and serial killer films to psychological thrillers and more-funny-than-scary Halloween romps. Watch them with your eyes open, watch them while you're doing that thing where you're just peeking out behind your open fingers, watch them with the lights on and the blinds shut. Just watch them.
Me, personally? I'll be diving into some of the international films on this list, because it's interesting to see what global audiences think is spooky — generally, international movies are a lot darker, IMO. But flip through this list and see for yourself.