The Best Spooky, Scary Halloween Movies On Netflix Right Now

After the horror of 2020, the spooky season is finally upon us! Goddesses be praised! Now that Fall is finally here it means that we need to start stacking our watchlist with legitimately scary movies. Luckily, Netflix is adding a whole bunch of terrifying treats to their roster as we approach Halloween. High-profile gothic romance remakes, blood-drenched genre comedies, dramatic possession movies, and a ton of terrifying international horror are all headed your way.
But if you don't want to wait until October to give yourself the creeps, then have no fear. Netflix already has an impressive selection of scary movies for you to dig your green-pointed nails into. No matter if you're looking to dive into a nostalgic chiller, a blood-curdling horror comedy, or a nerve-shredding new Netflix original, our Halloween movies list is a compilation of both everything new that you can look forward to in the coming chilly months as well as some choice spine-chilling selections that are already available to get you in the spookiest of moods.
So light up a jack-o'-lantern, grab your favorite marshmallow-topped drink, pop some corn, wrap up in your warmest comforter, and get ready to scare yourself silly.