Earlier this week, the streamer released three movies and TV shows teaming with supernatural scares. On Thursday, September 10, viewers got The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Julie and the Phantoms , two projects driven by extremely different ghosts. One set of spirits is made up of blood-splattered shirtless teens; the other is a trio of nice young men who like to sing. Based on that information, you know which Netflix treat is for you. If neither is your fancy, there’s #Alive, a heart-pounding zombie thriller.