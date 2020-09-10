Ariel Winter Just Dyed Her Hair Pink — & You Won’t Recognize Her

Ariel Winter is proof that the biggest celebrity quarantine hair trend is far from over. Earlier this year, the actress lifted her deep black hair to bright platinum blonde. Now, she’s going for another equally bold, but decidedly softer look: pastel pink.
In her latest Instagram post, Winter debuted her new pink hair from every angle. (Because, when you can’t choose between five great photos to show off your new look, you make a slideshow.) "Pinkie Pie spotted in the wild on Labor Day: a slideshow," the actress captioned her five-part gallery, stylistically matching her lipstick shade to her fresh pink bob.
For her new look, Winter recruited L.A.-based colorist Tabitha Dueñas, who is well-versed on the actress's color-chameleon tendencies. Back in July, she took Winter’s naturally black hair (which was a strawberry-red at the time), to an icy blonde shade, making the star a dead ringer for GoT's Daenerys Targaryen. We didn’t think the pair could top that transformation, but this new pastel pink — with a beautiful balance of s'ombré dimension — proves us very wrong.
The former Modern Family star now joins the ranks of countless other celebs who've tried cotton-candy pink hair color during this period of quarantine. Though unlike the many DIY attempts we've seen on Instagram, Winter had the advantage of consulting a professional, making her end result one of the best pastel hair looks we've seen in the past six months.
While temporary pink dye tends to fade away with summer, Winter has us wondering: Is pink a fall color trend to watch? Because we just might go back for seconds.