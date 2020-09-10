Hilary Duff’s “Creamy Blonde” Hair Color Is Perfect For Fall

Hilary Duff just debuted a new hairstyle for fall — and while it may not the most dramatic change the actress has made during quarantine (remember that blue ombré dye job?), the look does one better by giving us dreamy blonde inspiration to bring to our next color appointment.
With the help of celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee, the Younger star opted for a mid-length lob falling just past her shoulders, styled in loose waves. The color is a shiny, buttery tone with lifted highlights that Lee describes as "creamy blonde."
Blame it on the fact that we've all had enough drastic changes for one year (or maybe a lifetime) or that Lee's highlighting handiwork makes Duff's processed-blonde hair look strong, glossy, and healthy, but we're partial to the subtlety of this September color change.
"I’m loving this length and creamy blonde on you," Lee cosigned in her Instagram caption, alluding to the power of the simplicity of the cut and refreshing dimension in the color. Blended, warm colors (usually with food adjectives as descriptors) are a perennial favorite among fall hair trends — think cinnamon, mushroom blonde, and blood orange among others — which makes "creamy blonde" right on trend for the cooler weather without sacrificing any summery brightness.
We're always excited about the change in season, especially when it means new hair color trends to try, and this one hits all the right notes: beautiful, healthy, uncomplicated — all words we would love to inspire this upcoming autumn.