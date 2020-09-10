When it comes to affordable and trend-driven options in the world of plus-size fashion, few brands have Eloquii beat. The retailer consistently wows us with an assortment of colorful, up-to-the-minute pieces — whether it’s boldly striped fit-and-flare dresses, puff-sleeve statement tops, or runway-inspired faux-leather separates. And today, there’s good news for the legions of Eloquii superfans out there (including us): Eloquii Elements line of effortlessly cool plus-size style staples just made its Walmart debut — and everything is available for under $50.
Adding to Walmart's affordable-yet-chic brand roster that includes the revitalized early-aughts imprint Scoop and Sofia Vergara’s beloved denim collection, Eloquii Elements' pricing starting at $17 — a competitively priced addition to the market for plus-size shoppers. “We’re excited to launch [the brand] exclusively with Walmart, making our signature fit and fashion accessible to a broader group of women sizes 14-28,” said Mariah Chase, CEO of Eloquii. But don’t just take our (or Chase’s) word for it: click through to view a few major style highlights from the new collection, and let your must-add-to-cart-intuitions do all the talking.
