Hormonal contraception has been hailed by some as the greatest invention of the 20th century.
It is much more difficult to get support to study the negative reactions and demonstrate the adverse effects. Many more studies have been conducted to prove that [the pill] protects against ovarian cancer than that it can increase the risk of depression.
We find ourselves in a bemusing bind, walking a thin line of being grateful for what we have and knowing that it's not good enough.
Hormonal contraception is the single biggest tool for women's liberation that we've had in the last 100 years. We should be wary of people who don't have our best interests in mind who criticize the thing that has allowed us to become economically and politically independent from men, while also making sure we have thoughtful conversations about its flaws.