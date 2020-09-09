In audio tapes of an interview between Woodward and Trump on February 7, weeks before the first reported death from the virus in the U.S., Trump talks about how deadly it is. “It’s a very tricky situation. It goes through air, Bob. That’s always tougher than the touch, the touch you don’t have to touch things, but the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump says. “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus… This is more deadly, this is five percent versus one percent or less than one percent. So this is deadly stuff.”