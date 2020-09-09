Sofia Richie Wears The Biggest Trends Of The ‘00s In Kappa x Juicy Couture Campaign

For the campaign, which was shot by photographer Amber Aslay, the brands set Richie up in a teenage bedroom straight out of ‘04, with a teddy bear on a baroque-esque bed, light pink butterflies hung up on the walls, and, of course, a tacked-on Juicy Couture poster. Campaign photos show Richie lounging around the room, wearing a bubblegum pink velour tracksuit with a white corset top. Her leisurewear is paired with crystal-encrusted platform sandals, bedazzled barrettes, and a butterfly pendant. You know, all the best — and cringiest! — staples of the early aughts. Oh, and she’s carrying a pink T-Mobile sidekick. (Loves it.)