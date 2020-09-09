David Harbour & Lily Allen Share Photos From Their Surprise Vegas Wedding

A day after the news broke that they had acquired a marriage license, David Harbour and Lily Allen have revealed that they exchanged vows in a casual Las Vegas wedding ceremony, sharing pictures from the private moment with their fans over social media.
The stars shared a sneak peak of the big day on Instagram, revealing that the wedding was a casual affair. Wanting to keep things low-key, Harbour and Allen opted out of a standard wedding and went for a typical Sin City-style ceremony. The couple tied the knot at a tiny Las Vegas wedding chapel on Monday September 7, with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the nuptials.
"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour captioned a photoset from the wedding, including a shot that showed the guests (Allen's two children, Marnie Rose and Ethel Cooper, from a previous marriage with Sam Cooper) eating burgers and fries from In-N-Out. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."
It is believed that the celebrity spouses have been engaged at least since earlier this summer; the "LDN" singer raised suspicion about her relationship status in May after sharing an Instagram picture wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger, teasing her engagement to the Stranger Things star in the comments section.
"First rule of engagement club ........." she slyly replied to inquiries about the diamond.