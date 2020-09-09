In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, model Kalysse Anthony takes us through her garden apartment on the border of Bed-Stuy and Bushwick in Brooklyn.
Even if your beauty stash is more of a swallowing-up-your-apartment-style scene than a purposeful-Pinterest-worthy picture, there's no shame in living vicariously through the visual satisfaction that is someone else's impeccably organized makeup collection — and, ICYMI, beauty YouTuber and self-taught makeup artist Daisy Marquez has one so inspirational that you'll want to bookmark it for repeat viewings.
"My makeup collection began when I was on the drill team in high school since we had to do our makeup for football games," Marquez tells Refinery29. As for what tops the list of her beauty faves? Eyeshadow palettes galore, including her own collab with BH Cosmetics, plus complexion perfectors worthy of an HD-camera close up. In terms of organization style, Marquez explains, "My beauty drawers are see-through since I like to see everything that I have." Psst, those clear acrylic stackable bins she swears by are actually made for holding shoes. Watch the video above for Daisy's full scoop on how she keeps her glam room so tidy — and shop all her makeup must-haves below.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.