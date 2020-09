What Are Flea Markets Doing Amid The Pandemic?

“I see a lot of successful virtual events happening since the pandemic,” says Jenni Williams, the founder of vintage brand Market Vintage LA and a long-time flea market seller. “I have been selling regularly at the Rose Bowl Flea for the past seven years.” Over the last decade, she’s also sold frequently at the Silverlake Farmers Market and the Santa Monica Antique Market, as well as at trade show markets like Pickwick Vintage . But Williams’ annual flea market tour screeched to an abrupt stop when the threat of COVID-19 shut down most of her regular spots in February. “I think the most devastating [loss] was A Current Affair,” says Williams referring to a community of over 200 vintage vendors who gather three times a year in L.A. and San Francisco, and twice a year in New York. “Most of us were anticipating a good time, but with New York being hit so hard by the pandemic, it seemed there was no chance of things going back to normal.” (A Current Affair recently launched an e-commerce platform when shows in all three cities were canceled.)