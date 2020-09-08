A Vegas Wedding Might Be In The Cards For Lily Allen & David Harbour

Just months after low-key confirming their engagement, Lily Allen and David Harbour may be taking another major step in their relationship very soon: marriage.
In May, Allen seemingly confirmed that she and the Stranger Things actor had gotten engaged, casually flashing a diamond ring on her finger in an Instagram post over the summer. Fans suspected that the stars might be taking a trip down the aisle very soon, and it turns out that the speculation might actually be correct. A new report from TMZ reveals that Allen and Harbour have obtained a marriage license from Las Vegas.
Advertisement
The license, discovered after a look through local public records, certainly hints at a wedding, but to make things official, the pair would need to also get a license certificate — according to TMZ, that hasn't exactly happened yet.
If they were to get get married in Vegas, Allen and Harbour wouldn't be the first to do so. Other stars like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner famously exchanged vows in Sin City, and as did The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham. The Vegas wedding would mark Harbour's first marriage and Allen's second; she was married to English architect Sam Cooper for five years before filing for divorce.
Allen and Harbour were first romantically linked in August 2019, when they were seen attending a theater performance in London. They made things official over the course of the year, attending events together and even posting each other on social media. As of late, they've been riding out the past few months of coronavirus pandemic together with Allen's two children. And after surviving a pandemic as a couple, it looks like the stars are ready to up the ante up their relationship with an official and very legally binding document.