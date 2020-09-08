The Bachelorette‘s Clare Crawley Says Filming During Quarantine Was Actually A Good Thing

Only The Bachelorette could make being trapped for months in the same empty La Quinta hotel sound romantic. Don't forget that this is the show that called downtown Cleveland "stunning."
Ahead of the newest season of the ABC reality show, Clare Crawley expressed her gratitude for the way season 16 went down, despite the fact that it was spent in the most non-traditional way imaginable: in quarantine.
During the latest episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Season—Ever!, the Sacramento hairdresser explained that despite quarantine being "crazy," she feels excited about what the future holds for her after her experience on the show. "There's so much positive things in my mind and in my heart right now, I'm not anxious at all about this time. I'm excited for this time because I know, from where I was to where I am now and the work that I have done, I have prepared so much for this moment — meeting the man of my dreams. Like, I could not be more ready for this."
When filming resumed for the show, Crawley and her 42 suitors were tasked with looking for love within the boundaries of their Palm Springs resort. But only a short time into the season, she reportedly already settled on a winner: ex-NFL player Dale Moss. It's heavily rumored that another former The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise contestant Tayshia Adams will pick up where Crawley left off.
It's messy, but that seems to still work for Crawley. As the woman who famously called out Juan Pablo and walked out on Bachelor In Paradise when she felt disrespected, Crawley is someone who knows what she wants. So when Bachelorette host Chris Harrison pointed out that this season will surely be "different" (read: might go off the rails), the 39-year-old stood her ground and emphasized that in some ways, building a connection without any distractions was actually a good thing.
"Different in the best way possible, Chris," Crawley replied. "I want somebody who's not excited about the wonderful locations — which is great, and it's awesome to be able to go do those things, which I've done before — but this is more of what I'm looking for, just real one-on-one connection or multiple connections and just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater or bigger than that. It's the most important thing."
Crawley obviously isn't interested in playing the game when it comes to her heart — though, who can resist the pull of a romantic helicopter ride, right?
You can catch all the unprecedented drama when season 16 airs on ABC on Tuesday, October 13.