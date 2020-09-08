TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Is Publishing A Book

From TikTok sensation to Dunkin' connoisseur to the face of brands such as Hollister and Morphe, it seems like Charli D'Amelio can really do it all — and now, the 16-year-old is adding published author to her repertoire of accomplishments.
Reported by People, D'Amelio will be publishing Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real on December 1 this year. In the book, the TikTok star will share intimate details of her family and private life, including how she deals with cyberbullying on her social media platforms.
D'Amelio has been vocal about being on the receiving end of cyberbullying in the past. Back in April, she tweeted, "STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BODY!" after she had been forced to delete a photo of herself in a bikini off of Instagram due to the hateful comments she was receiving.
"it’s not your place to tell me if i’m losing weight or gaining weight," she continued. "why don’t we all just be respectful and understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down and i’ve seen these videos about me my friends and complete strangers but it doesn’t matter who you’re doing it to."
The Connecticut teen and her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, 19, recently partnered with UNICEF to bring awareness to the harm that cyberbullying can have on someone's mental health. In the video, D'Amelio says some of the most hateful comments she's gotten online are aimed at her body, her weight, and her looks. "It hits close to home because I struggle a lot with body image, body dysmorphia, bad eating habits. No one really knows that," she says in a video for UNICEF.
The TikTok star's new book Essentially Charli won't only detail how she deals with the online trolls. It'll also have lighter, more fun and interactive content, including a sticker sheet, writing prompts, exclusive photos from the D'Amelio family, and advice on how to navigate your social media presence and friendships in order to develop a strong and confident identity.
Something about the book is giving us serious nostalgic fanzine vibes — and we're not hating it. Let's hope it includes some step-by-step directions for her famous dance moves.