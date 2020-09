Niki Caro’s Live-Action Mulan Is Reflection Of The Original — Not A Recreation

Even without dropping the $30 rental fee, you’ve probably noticed that Disney’s new Mulan remake looks nothing like the beloved ‘90s cartoon movie. If not, let me catch you up: No one breaks into song while practicing a jumping side kick; Shang is out, and a new, more professionally appropriate suitor, played by New Zealand actor Yoson An, is in; Eddie Murphy’s Mushu is but a memory, and a silent, majestic guide has taken his place; the villain still has a hawk sidekick, but this time she’s actually a conflicted witch with transfiguration abilities; and rather than fumbling her way through all of this and eventually finding her inner strength, Mulan (Liu Yifei) pulls from her Chi, a power that exists within her from the first moment we meet our hero — and something she works tirelessly to hide. So no, this is not exactly the Mulan you grew up with