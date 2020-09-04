Cate Blanchett Is Rewearing Red Carpet Looks For The Venice Film Festival

View this post on Instagram

IT’S CHIC TO REPEAT! #CateBlanchett has decided to rewear some of her most cherished looks at this year’s Venice Film Festival, like this @estebancortazarofficial worn to tonight’s Opening that was first worn to a premiere in 2015. In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability! AND…...Cate and #EstebanCortazar have donated this gorgeous look to the RAD at VENICE auction which will benefit @facinghistory and @unwomen. Please visit @chic-relief website (link in bio) from September 23 - October 2 to bid on this and other looks from many actors at Venice! 100% of sales will be donated to these two charities. #venicefilmfestival #radvocacy #FacingHistory #FinallyFacingHistory #GenerationEquality @facinghistory uses lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry because we know education is an antidote to hate. @unwomen is a global champion for women and girls, established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.