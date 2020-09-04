Are you in the mood for a little Billy Joel? Because season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys has a whole lot of Billy Joel. There’s a good reason for it, as we learn over the span of the eight brand new episodes, but what you need to know right now is that Hughie (Jack Quaid) can’t seem to stop listening to the Piano Man, oftentimes returning to the same song multiple times.
The soundtrack for The Boys season 2 isn’t all classic rock songs, though, as it’s also full of tunes meant to pump you up and make you feel invincible — that’s what being a super is all about, right? The songs for the new season also highlight some of the ridiculousness that’s happening among the titular Boys, along with the super-powered Seven. And sometimes the songs are so wild and so inappropriate for the situation, you wonder how anyone ever okayed its inclusion.
And, if you’re looking for some original songs, season 2 actually includes a few of those, as Annie (Erin Moriarty) accidentally creates a Top 40 hit that won’t stop playing on the radio, and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) gets his own theme music.
Picking up where last season of The Boys left off, we’re diving right into it as the Seven try to prove that they're good guys, The Boys try to prove that the Seven are bad guys, and Hughie just tries not to get killed at every turn.
More to come. We will update this soundtrack with each new episode drop on Amazon Prime Video.