Consider This Labor Day Playlist Your Smooth Transition Out Of Summer

Despite it being quite possibly the longest year ever, summer 2020 seemed to fly by. So quickly, in fact, that it might be hard to remember what songs defined the abnormal season besides the hum of your A/C unit.
Thankfully, many artists still managed to drop music that helped propel us through the heat. And now that Labor Day (seriously, how is it September?) is upon us, so is the transition between summer and fall. As the weather cools down, so do the songs on our playlists: shimmering bops mixed in with more mellow, introspective jams.
If you refuse to let go of the last delicious tendrils of summer, then by all means — fill the long weekend with a rowdy setlist or summer road jams that will transport you to wherever you want to go. But if you’re ready to embrace the changing of the seasons, consider this Labor Day playlist.
You’ll find a bit of everything, from the sweet nostalgia of a summer fling in Taylor Swift’s “August” and the dreamy-pop stylings of Surf Mesa’s TikTok hit, “ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee) to BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez’s sassy “Ice Cream,” the perfect soundtrack to a lazy weekend spent in the sun.