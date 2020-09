Malin+Goetz’s New Scalp Mask Brought My Quarantine Hair Back To Life

Not too long ago, we didn't consider the states of our scalps very much unless they were peppered with white flakes. But now, scalp-care has rooted itself as an everyday part of our beauty routines — with way more options and end goals than just the heavy-duty clinical stuff that takes care of dandruff. Scalp stuff, dare we say it, is now chic. Case in point: Malin+Goetz just launched its first-ever scalp mask . "As demand and education [in scalp care] have grown, we saw an opportunity to introduce a more targeted treatment," co-founder Matthew Malin tells Refinery29 of its latest product drop, the Detox Scalp Mask. "We are a skincare-first brand, and we've always taken this approach with hair care," Malin continues. "The scalp lives in the same ecosystem as your face, is subjected to the same environmental factors, and is composed of more sweat and oil glands than anywhere else on your body." Aka, you should be showing your scalp some TLC. Below, I try out the detoxifying treatment on my own head in order to fully suss out all of its targeted benefits (including a scalp selfie that showcases the foaming action IRL).