Dunkin’ Named A Drink After Charli D’Amelio

Judging by all the famous baristas and the viral recipe dupe videos, you'd be forgiven for assuming TikTok is Starbucks territory. But that's because you probably don't know that Charli D'Amelio, the platform's most-followed creator, is a New England native. So she is spiritually bound to Dunkin'.
Charli D'Amelio's go-to coffee order will be a fixture of the Dunkin's menu for a limited time only, starting September 2. "The Charli" is nothing more than the 16-year-old Connecticut native's regular Dunkin' order, which consists of cold brew, whole milk, and three pumps of caramel swirl. You can order it on the Dunkin' app through the rest of the month.
Dunkin' is pulling out all the stops to celebrate and promote this collaboration, including an original song called "The Charli" for fans to dance to on TikTok. If you are a Charli mega-fan, on September 9, you will have a chance to enter to win a virtual hangout with D'Amelio. And for the whole month of September, D'Amelio will be taking over all of Dunkin's social channels.
While the drink became an official menu item on September 2, D'Amelio had tweeted she had a surprise collab in the works, and soon, people figured out it was "The Charli." Some even went to their local Dunkin' weeks before the drink made its official debut, with no success of course. One user made the journey to her local Dunkin' and asked for "The Charli" as early as August 21. The Dunkin' worker wasn't familiar with the drink, because she asked for it weeks before the official launch.
Die-hard fans, however, already knew what Charli's Dunkin' order consisted of, and have been able to order themselves "The Charli" for months. There is no shortage of TikTok's featuring Dunkin' workers preparing her favorite drink and teaching people how to order one for themselves. "The Charli" has been a secret menu item for a long time.