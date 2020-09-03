Dunkin’ Named A Drink After Charli D’Amelio

Dunkin' is pulling out all the stops to celebrate and promote this collaboration, including an original song called "The Charli" for fans to dance to on TikTok. If you are a Charli mega-fan, on September 9, you will have a chance to enter to win a virtual hangout with D'Amelio. And for the whole month of September, D'Amelio will be taking over all of Dunkin's social channels.