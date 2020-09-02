Another Meg Cabot Classic Is Being Turned Into A Feature Film

Fans of Meg Cabot were thrilled when the best-selling author’s fictional country of Genovia was turned into a real place in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries and its 2004 sequel. More than a decade later, the plot of another one of Cabot's popular series will play out onscreen, and avid readers of her work are freaking out.
Today, the author confirmed that her young adult fantasy-romance series The Mediator had been picked up by Netflix to be adapted into a movie back in July. The eight-book series follows the adventures of a teenager named Susannah "Suze" Simon, gifted with the ability to communicate with ghosts. As a mediator, Suze's job is to send the not-quite-dead off into the afterlife (or the "Great Beyond") by helping them reconcile their deaths. As if communing with the dead isn't stressful enough, the heroine finds herself falling in love with one of her ghostly clients, raising the stakes of an already complication situation.
Now, with the blessing of her creator, Suze's story is set to unfold on Netflix.
Yes it's true: #TheMediator was optioned by @Netflix some time ago. I wanted to see how long it would take for one of you to figure it out. @TheRachaelE wins the prize! Good job Rachael! So excited ❤️👻🌴 https://t.co/aHSGFshBxy— Meg Cabot (@megcabot) September 1, 2020
"Yes it's true: #TheMediator was optioned by @Netflix some time ago," revealed Cabot on her official Twitter page. "So excited!"
According to Australian site If.com, die-hard fans of Cabot have writer-director Sarah Spillane to thank for the new development. After getting the green light (and the legal rights) from Cabot, Spillane teamed up with Hollywood heavyweight Debra Martin Chase (The Princess Diaries, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Cheetah Girls) to pitch the project to the streaming giant. And if Chase's involvement in the cult favorite The Princess Diaries and the fans' excited reaction to the the news are any indication, it looks like Netflix has another hit on its hands.
"I'm literally crying!" one Twitter user replied in the thread. "The Mediator has been my favorite book series since I was just a kid and I've always dreamed about this!"
Fans of The Mediator already have some ideas about how the movie should go — The Kissing Booth 2's Taylor Zakhar Perez appears to be a fancast favorite to play the handsome but undead love interest Jesse — but details about the adaptation are still under wraps. The creative direction of the project is of upmost importance to the grown-up readers of the series, who are still more than a little salty about the poetic license Disney took when it came to telling the story of Mia Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia in both of the Princess Diaries films.
No matter who's cast in the film version of Cabot's beloved fantasy series, the most important thing is that the movie's script sticks to the material. Keep it canon, people!